United Arab Emirates dirham to Colombian pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for United Arab Emirates dirham to Colombian pesos is currently 1.086,940 today, reflecting a 1.450% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of United Arab Emirates dirham has remained relatively stable, with a 1.430% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of United Arab Emirates dirham to Colombian pesos has fluctuated between a high of 1.086,940 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 1.068,420 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a -0.650% decrease in value.