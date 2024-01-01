100 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Bahraini dinars

Convert AED to BHD at the real exchange rate

100 aed
10.263 bhd

د.إ1.000 AED = .د.ب0.1026 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:06
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Bahraini Dinar
1 AED0,10263 BHD
5 AED0,51313 BHD
10 AED1,02626 BHD
20 AED2,05252 BHD
50 AED5,13130 BHD
100 AED10,26260 BHD
250 AED25,65650 BHD
500 AED51,31300 BHD
1000 AED102,62600 BHD
2000 AED205,25200 BHD
5000 AED513,13000 BHD
10000 AED1.026,26000 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 BHD9,74413 AED
5 BHD48,72065 AED
10 BHD97,44130 AED
20 BHD194,88260 AED
50 BHD487,20650 AED
100 BHD974,41300 AED
250 BHD2.436,03250 AED
500 BHD4.872,06500 AED
1000 BHD9.744,13000 AED
2000 BHD19.488,26000 AED
5000 BHD48.720,65000 AED
10000 BHD97.441,30000 AED