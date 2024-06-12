United Arab Emirates dirham to Australian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for United Arab Emirates dirham to Australian dollars is currently 0,411 today, reflecting a -0.213% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of United Arab Emirates dirham has remained relatively stable, with a 0.519% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of United Arab Emirates dirham to Australian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0,414 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 0,408 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.939% increase in value.