United Arab Emirates dirham to Angolan kwanzas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for United Arab Emirates dirham to Angolan kwanzas is currently 234,865 today, reflecting a 0.171% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of United Arab Emirates dirham has remained relatively stable, with a 0.747% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of United Arab Emirates dirham to Angolan kwanzas has fluctuated between a high of 236,515 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 233,124 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a 0.766% increase in value.