Send money with Interac e-transfer

Send money with Interac e-transfer from our website or mobile app. Availability of the payment type depends on the currency or the region.
Availability of the payment type depends on the currency or the region.
Over 16 million customers
FCA regulated
  • 1.44 CAD
  • 6.59 CADOur fee
  • 8.03 CADTotal fees
  • =
    991.97 CADTotal amount we’ll convert
  • ×
    0.606020
We charge as little as possible.

Sending 1,000.00 CAD withRecipient gets(Total after fees)Transfer feeExchange rate(1 CAD GBP)
WiseCheapest600.64 GBPSave up to 28.46 GBP8.88 CAD0.606020Mid-market rate
Xe596.19 GBP- 4.45 GBP0.00 CAD0.596187
WorldRemit589.20 GBP- 11.44 GBP3.99 CAD0.591559
Scotiabank586.75 GBP- 13.89 GBP1.99 CAD0.587920
OFX584.60 GBP- 16.04 GBP15.00 CAD0.593500
Royal Bank of Canada583.40 GBP- 17.24 GBP10.00 CAD0.589297
PayPal576.60 GBP- 24.04 GBP2.99 CAD0.578334
TD Bank572.18 GBP- 28.46 GBP25.00 CAD0.586850
We charge as little as possible, and we always show you upfront. No hidden fees. No bad exchange rates. No surprises.

How to send money with Interac e-transfer in 3 easy steps

    icu.sendMoney.destination.easy.step.1.alt

    Enter amount to send in CAD

    Pay in CAD with Interac e-transfer.

    icu.sendMoney.destination.easy.step.2.alt

    Choose recipient

    Select who you want to send money to and which pay-in method to use.

    icu.sendMoney.destination.easy.step.3.alt

    Send CAD with Interac e-transfer, receive GBP

    The recipient gets money in GBP directly from Wise’s local bank account.

How to send money with Interac e-transfer

  1. Just tap in how much, and where to.
  2. Then make a local payment to Wise, whether it's with a bank transfer, swift or your debit or credit card.
  3. And that's it.

Wise converts your money at the 'inter-bank' rate – the real rate – so you save big time (even versus the guys saying there's 'zero' commission). On Wise, there's no room for sneaky bank surcharges or creeping hidden charges.

What is Interac e-transfer money transfer?

Paying for your Wise international payment by Interac e-transfer is convenient and can be done right from your laptop or smartphone.

All you’ll need to do is select Interac e-Transfer Request Money as your preferred way to pay, and then follow the instructions on the money request you receive through your Interac phone number or email. Each Interac money request you generate is good for 24 hours, so you can set up your payment at your convenience, online or in your bank’s mobile app. Easy.

Once you approve the Interac money request your payment is usually received by Wise in just a few minutes. That means Wise can get it on the way to your recipient faster, too.

Learn more about using Interac transfers.

Online money transfer fees

How much does it cost to send money with Interac e-transfer?

To send money with Interac e-transfer with Wise, you will pay a small, flat fee and a percentage of the amount that's converted. We will always show you the total cost upfront - and you can rely that we won't hide any further fees in the exchange rate.

Sending money shouldn’t cost the earth, so we built Wise to save you money when you transfer and exchange internationally. We charge as little as possible: right now a tiny fee, eventually free.

Calculate how much you can save

How long does a money transfer with Interac e-transfer take?

A money transfer with Interac e-transfer (CAD-GBP) should arrive in 5 minutes. Sometimes transfer times can differ based on currencies or verification changes. We’ll always keep you updated, and you can track each step in your account.

On many popular routes, Wise can send your money within one day, as a same day transfer, or even an instant money transfer.

Your transfer route

CAD
GBP

Should arrive

in 5 minutes

Trust Wise with safe & secure money transfers

    Safeguarded with leading banks

    We hold your money with established financial institutions, so it's separate from our own accounts and in our normal course of business not accessible to our partners. Read more here.

    Audited regularly

    We make sure your money’s secure, and that Wise is financially stable. As we’re not a bank, your money isn’t FSCS protected — instead we safeguard it.

    Extra-secure transactions

    We use 2-factor authentication to protect your account and transactions. That means you — and only you — can get to your money.

    Data protection

    We’re committed to keeping your personal data safe, and we’re transparent in how we collect, process, and store it.

    Dedicated anti-fraud team

    We work round the clock to keep your account and money protected from even the most sophisticated fraud.

Online scams are on the rise. Learn how to stay safe.

