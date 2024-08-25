costa ricansk colón til Lesotho lotis Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the costa ricansk colón til Lesotho lotis history summary. This is the costa ricansk colón (CRC) til Lesotho lotis (LSL) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of CRC and LSL historical data from 25-08-2019 to 25-08-2024.
costa ricansk colón til Lesotho lotis exchange rate history
The exchange rate for costa ricansk colón til Lesotho lotis is currently 0.034 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of costa ricansk colón has remained relatively stable, with a -2.502% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of costa ricansk colón til Lesotho lotis has fluctuated between a high of 0.035 on 18-08-2024 and a low of 0.034 on 23-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-08-2024, with a -0.703% decrease in value.
