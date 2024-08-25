costa ricansk colón til Lesotho lotis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for costa ricansk colón til Lesotho lotis is currently 0.034 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of costa ricansk colón has remained relatively stable, with a -2.502% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of costa ricansk colón til Lesotho lotis has fluctuated between a high of 0.035 on 18-08-2024 and a low of 0.034 on 23-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-08-2024, with a -0.703% decrease in value.