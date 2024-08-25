costa ricansk colón til Lesotho lotis Historical Exchange Rates

Welcome to the costa ricansk colón til Lesotho lotis history summary. This is the costa ricansk colón (CRC) til Lesotho lotis (LSL) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of CRC and LSL historical data from 25-08-2019 to 25-08-2024.

1.000 crc
33,69 lsl

₡1,000 CRC = L0,03369 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 25 Aug 2024

costa ricansk colón til Lesotho lotis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for costa ricansk colón til Lesotho lotis is currently 0.034 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of costa ricansk colón has remained relatively stable, with a -2.502% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of costa ricansk colón til Lesotho lotis has fluctuated between a high of 0.035 on 18-08-2024 and a low of 0.034 on 23-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-08-2024, with a -0.703% decrease in value.

Top currencies on August 25, 2024

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10,8471,11993,8071,5121,6470,94921,387
1 GBP1,18111,322110,7571,7851,9441,12125,252
1 USD0,8930,757183,8121,3511,4710,84819,109
1 INR0,0110,0090,01210,0160,0180,010,228

Sådan omregnes costaricanske colóns til lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Indtast dit beløb

    Du skal blot skrive i boksen, hvor meget du ønsker at omregne.

  • 2

    Vælg dine valutaer

    Klik på rullemenuen for at vælge CRC i den første rullemenu som den valuta, du vil omregne til, og LSL i den anden rullemenu, som den valuta, du vil omregne til.

  • 3

    Det er det hele

    Vores valutaomregner viser dig den aktuelle kurs fra CRC til LSL, og hvordan den har ændret sig i løbet af den seneste dag, uge eller måned.

