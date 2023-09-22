Skip to main content

Send money using POLi

Send money using POLi from our website or mobile app, in just a few clicks. Join over 16 million people who choose Wise for fast and secure money transfers.
Availability of the payment type depends on the currency or the region.
We charge as little as possible. No subscription

Sending 1,000.00 AUD withRecipient gets(Total after fees)Transfer feeExchange rate(1 AUD USD)
WiseCheapest640.67 USDSave up to 28.13 USD5.40 AUD0.644150Mid-market rate
Moneygram636.97 USD- 3.70 USD0.00 AUD0.636973
WorldRemit636.67 USD- 4.00 USD0.00 AUD0.636671
Western Union632.96 USD- 7.71 USD0.99 AUD0.633584
National Australia Bank624.66 USD- 16.01 USD0.00 AUD0.624660
OFX622.13 USD- 18.54 USD15.00 AUD0.631600
ANZ615.41 USD- 25.26 USD9.00 AUD0.621000
PayPal612.54 USD- 28.13 USD5.99 AUD0.616236
We’re on a mission to bring transparency to finance, for people without borders. We charge as little as possible, and we always show you upfront. No hidden fees. No bad exchange rates. No surprises. How do we collect this data?

How to send money using POLi in 3 easy steps

    Enter amount to send in AUD

    Pay in AUD using POLi.

    Choose recipient

    Select who you want to send money to and which pay-in method to use.

    Send AUD using POLi, receive USD

    The recipient gets money in USD directly from Wise’s local bank account.

Wise is easy.

How to send money using POLi

  1. Just tap in how much, and where to.
  2. Then make a local payment to Wise, whether it's with a bank transfer, swift or your debit or credit card.
  3. And that's it.

Wise converts your money at the 'inter-bank' rate – the real rate – so you save big time (even versus the guys saying there's 'zero' commission). On Wise, there's no room for sneaky bank surcharges or creeping hidden charges.

What is POLi money transfer?

Sending a POLi money transfer is familiar and convenient, and often comes with some of the lowest fees available. POLi is supported by some of our largest banks - and you can easily arrange your payment online or in your bank’s mobile app.

Usually all you’ll need to do is to select POLi when you set up your payment and log into your own bank’s mobile or online banking. Add the reference for your Wise payment, to make sure your money can be identified - and you’re done.

To make a POLi money transfer with Wise you’ll need to fund your Wise payment from a bank account in your own name - or the name of your business if you’ve got a Wise Business account. If you have a joint account you may be asked to verify this - it’s all part of keeping you and your money safe.

Learn more about using POLi transfers.

Online money transfer fees

How much does it cost to send money using POLi?

To send money using POLi with Wise, you will pay a small, flat fee and a percentage of the amount that's converted. We will always show you the total cost upfront - and you can rely that we won't hide any further fees in the exchange rate.

Sending money shouldn’t cost the earth, so we built Wise to save you money when you transfer and exchange internationally. We charge as little as possible: right now a tiny fee, eventually free.

How long does a money transfer using POLi take?

A money transfer using POLi (AUD-USD) should arrive by Monday. Sometimes transfer times can differ based on currencies or verification changes. We’ll always keep you updated, and you can track each step in your account.

On many popular routes, Wise can send your money within one day, as a same day transfer, or even an instant money transfer.

Your transfer route

AUD
USD

Should arrive

by Monday

Wise works nearly everywhere

Trust Wise with safe & secure money transfers

    Safeguarded with leading banks

    We hold your money with established financial institutions, so it's separate from our own accounts and in our normal course of business not accessible to our partners. Read more here.

    Audited regularly

    We make sure your money’s secure, and that Wise is financially stable. As we’re not a bank, your money isn’t FSCS protected — instead we safeguard it.

    Extra-secure transactions

    We use 2-factor authentication to protect your account and transactions. That means you — and only you — can get to your money.

    Data protection

    We’re committed to keeping your personal data safe, and we’re transparent in how we collect, process, and store it.

    Dedicated anti-fraud team

    We work round the clock to keep your account and money protected from even the most sophisticated fraud.

Online scams are on the rise. Learn how to stay safe.

See why customers choose Wise for their international money transfers

It’s your money. You can trust us to get it where it needs to be, but don’t take our word for it. Read our reviews at Trustpilot.com.

