Azerbaijani manat to Philippine pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Azerbaijani manat to Philippine pesos is currently 33.215 today, reflecting a 0.427% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Azerbaijani manat has remained relatively stable, with a 0.530% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to Philippine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 33.215 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 33.018 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.224% decrease in value.