Aruban florin to Philippine pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Aruban florin to Philippine pesos is currently 31.537 today, reflecting a 0.387% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Aruban florin has remained relatively stable, with a 0.558% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Aruban florin to Philippine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 31.537 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 31.355 on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.225% decrease in value.