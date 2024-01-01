INR to KES Exchange Rate Chart

With Wise's Currency Charts, you can easily explore historical market data and analyse trends for any currency pair over time.

Our interactive charts use real-time mid-market exchange rates and allow you to view data over a range of periods, including up to the last 5 years. To access a chart, simply choose your two currencies and view detailed insights.

₹١٫٠٠٠ INR = Ksh١٫٥٣٣ KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:47
تتبع سعر الصرف

INR إلى KES مخطط التحويل

0

Updated a few seconds ago
سعر الصرف الفعلي

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

هل تنتظر معدل أفضل؟

ضع تنبيهاً الآن، وسوف نقول لك عندما يتحسن الأمر. ومع ملخصاتنا اليومية، لن تفوت أبداً آخر الأخبار.

KES

Learn more about these currencies

  • روبية هندية
    روبية هندية

    الروبية الهندية هي عملة الهند. رمز العملة للروبي هو INR، ورمزه هو <unk> . وينبع هذا الرمز من العلم الهندي ويضم الخطوط الأفقية للعلم. ولا يسمح للأجانب عموما بأخذ إيرادات الهجرة والتجنيس من الهند أو خارجها، ولذلك يجب أن يتم صرف العملات داخل البلد.

    Learn more about INR

  • الشلن الكيني
    الشلن الكيني

    Learn more about KES

Top currency charts for روبية هندية

Other users have looked at the following popular currency charts.

INR to USD chart

INR to CAD chart

INR to EUR chart

INR to AED chart

INR to GBP chart

INR to AUD chart

INR to PKR chart

INR to SGD chart

Embed this chart on your website with our FX widget

The ultimate solution to enhance your website's financial content and provide your visitors with up-to-the-minute exchange rate information.

Our widget is designed to seamlessly integrate into your website, offering valuable real-time currency data to your users without hassle. Whether you run a finance blog, e-commerce site, or travel platform, our Forex Widget can be a valuable addition to engage and inform your audience.

Get the FX widgetTerms & Conditions

Download Our Currency Converter App

See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often - or just want to keep an eye on - to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.