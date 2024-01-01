GBP to SHP Exchange Rate Chart
With Wise's Currency Charts, you can easily explore historical market data and analyse trends for any currency pair over time.
Our interactive charts use real-time mid-market exchange rates and allow you to view data over a range of periods, including up to the last 5 years. To access a chart, simply choose your two currencies and view detailed insights.
GBP إلى SHP مخطط التحويل
١ GBP = ١٫٠٠٠٠٠ SHP
0
هل تنتظر معدل أفضل؟
ضع تنبيهاً الآن، وسوف نقول لك عندما يتحسن الأمر. ومع ملخصاتنا اليومية، لن تفوت أبداً آخر الأخبار.
Learn more about these currencies
- الجنيه الإسترلينيالجنيه الإسترليني
الجنيه البريطاني هو عملة المملكة المتحدة. وهي رابع أكبر عملة يجري تداولها فيها، خلف الدولار الأمريكي، والين الياباني، واليورو. وهي أيضا ثالث أكبر عملة احتياطية في العالم. والجنيه الجيني هو أقدم عملة لا تزال موجودة حتى اليوم.
Learn more about GBP
- جنيه سانت هيلانةجنيه سانت هيلانة
Top currency charts for الجنيه الإسترليني
Other users have looked at the following popular currency charts.
Embed this chart on your website with our FX widget
The ultimate solution to enhance your website's financial content and provide your visitors with up-to-the-minute exchange rate information.
Our widget is designed to seamlessly integrate into your website, offering valuable real-time currency data to your users without hassle. Whether you run a finance blog, e-commerce site, or travel platform, our Forex Widget can be a valuable addition to engage and inform your audience.
Download Our Currency Converter App
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often - or just want to keep an eye on - to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.