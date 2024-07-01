使用 Wise 账户避免跨境汇款的隐性费用。
Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares 股票 (DSY) (USD)
1 DSY = 1.61 USD
Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares 股票表现一览
查看 Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares 过去的财务业绩，如收入或净收入，及其过去和当前市值的摘要。
DSY 股票表现
|前一日收盘价
|1.69
|日范围
|1.56 - 1.7
|年范围
|1 - 13
|市值
|97,037,000
|主要交易所
|NASDAQ
Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares 表现
|摊薄每股收益 (TTM)
|0
|收入年同比增长率
|0
|收益年同比增长率
|0
|利润率
|0
关于 Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares
Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited manufactures and sells personal care products and other consumer goods.
免责声明
Wise 的国际股票代码提供的信息仅供参考。此工具和平台不提供股票买卖服务，不应将其中显示的数据视为财务建议。
所有投资决定都应在经过彻底研究并咨询合格的财务顾问后做出。我们不保证所提供信息的准确性或完整性，用户在做出投资选择时应谨慎行事并寻求专业指导。