CBAK Energy Technology Inc stock price (CBAT)
NASDAQ: CBAT
Buying or selling a stock that’s not traded in your local currency? Don’t let the currency conversion trip you up. Convert CBAK Energy Technology Inc stocks or shares into any currency with our handy tool, and you’ll always know what you’re getting.
Avoid hidden fees on international transfers with a Wise account.
CBAK Energy Technology Inc stock (CBAT) in USD
1 CBAT = 1.30 USD
CBAK Energy Technology Inc stock performance at a glance
Check CBAK Energy Technology Inc’s past financial performance, like revenue or net income, plus the top level summary of its past and current market value.
CBAT Stock Performance
|USD
|USD
|Previous close
|1.15
|1.15
|Day range
|1.148 - 1.32
|1.148 - 1.32
|Year range
|0 - 1
|0 - 1
|Market cap
|116,921,000
|116,921,000
|Primary exchange
|NASDAQ
|NASDAQ
CBAK Energy Technology Inc Performance
|USD
|USD
|Diluted EPS (TTM)
|0.1
|0.1
|Revenue Growth YOY
|38.7%
|Earnings Growth YOY
|-54.8%
|Profit margin
|3.97%
How to save money when selling or buying international stocks
- 1
Avoid hidden fees on international transfers when withdrawing from trading platforms
When investing in international stocks, you’ll likely need to send money abroad. With Wise there are no big fees, hidden or otherwise. So it's cheaper than what you're used to.
- 2
Convert your money into other currencies when the time is right
When selling a stock on your preferred platform, hold your stock proceeds in 40 currencies in your Wise account. Sell in USD, hold in your Wise account, and convert when required.
- 3
Use a Wise debit card for every day spending and withdrawals
Our Wise debit card is a convenient way to spend your funds - use it for online or in-store transactions, or withdraw cash from ATMs. No markups, no sneaky transaction fees.
People also search for
|AAPL
|IBM
|ARGX
|GBP
|149.15
|134.16
|288.18
|EUR
|175.13
|157.53
|338.38
|USD
|189.98
|170.89
|367.07
If you are buying or selling stocks and funds listed abroad, you could be hit with extra cost for your cross border money transfer. Use Wise money transfer to avoid hidden currency exchange markup or open a Wise account to conveniently manage your money in up to 40 currencies.
Avoid hidden fees on international transfers with a Wise account
With Wise, access the real, mid-market exchange rate for seamless and cost-effective trades worldwide. Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
免责声明
Wise's international stock ticker provides information for reference purposes only. This tool and platform does not offer to buy or sell stocks, and the data displayed here should not be considered financial advice.
All investment decisions should be made after thorough research and consultation with a qualified financial advisor. We make no guarantees regarding the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, and users should exercise caution and seek professional guidance when making investment choices.