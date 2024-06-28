使用 Wise 账户避免跨境汇款的隐性费用。
Brand Engagement Network Inc 股票 (BNAIW) (USD)
1 BNAIW = 0.03 USD
Brand Engagement Network Inc 股票表现一览
查看 Brand Engagement Network Inc 过去的财务业绩，如收入或净收入，及其过去和当前市值的摘要。
BNAIW 股票表现
|前一日收盘价
|0.031
|日范围
|0.031 - 0.048
|年范围
|0 - 0
|主要交易所
|NASDAQ
Brand Engagement Network Inc 表现
|摊薄每股收益 (TTM)
|0
|收入年同比增长率
|0
|收益年同比增长率
|0
|利润率
|0
关于 Brand Engagement Network Inc
Brand Engagement Network, Inc. offers conversational AI technology and human-like AI avatars that offer human-like responses with expressions, gestures, and emotions combined with the ability to remember customer details and problem-solving in real-time on mobile devices, computers, and stand-alone kiosks. The company is headquartered in Jackson, Wyoming.
使用 Wise 账户避免跨境汇款的隐性费用
借助 Wise，您可以获得真实的中间市场汇率，在全球范围内进行无缝且具有成本效益的交易。银行经常会宣传免费或低费用汇款，却在汇率中添加隐性加价。Wise 为您提供真实的中间市场汇率，因此您可以大幅节省跨境汇款的费用。
免责声明
Wise 的国际股票代码提供的信息仅供参考。此工具和平台不提供股票买卖服务，不应将其中显示的数据视为财务建议。
所有投资决定都应在经过彻底研究并咨询合格的财务顾问后做出。我们不保证所提供信息的准确性或完整性，用户在做出投资选择时应谨慎行事并寻求专业指导。