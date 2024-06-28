Brand Engagement Network Inc 股票价格 (BNAI)

Brand Engagement Network Inc
NASDAQ: BNAI
3.45 USD
由 Alpha Vantage 提供。
Brand Engagement Network Inc 股票 (BNAI) (USD)

1 BNAI = 3.45 USD

Brand Engagement Network Inc 股票表现一览

查看 Brand Engagement Network Inc 过去的财务业绩，如收入或净收入，及其过去和当前市值的摘要。

BNAI 股票表现

前一日收盘价3.38
日范围3.11 - 3.54
年范围0 - 19
市值75,641,000
主要交易所NASDAQ

Brand Engagement Network Inc 表现

摊薄每股收益 (TTM)0
收入年同比增长率0
收益年同比增长率0
利润率0

关于 Brand Engagement Network Inc

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. offers conversational AI technology and human-like AI avatars that offer human-like responses with expressions, gestures, and emotions combined with the ability to remember customer details and problem-solving in real-time on mobile devices, computers, and stand-alone kiosks. The company is headquartered in Jackson, Wyoming.

人们还搜索

AAPLIBMARGX
GBP		166.56136.77340.09
EUR		196.58161.42401.38
USD		210.62172.95430.04

免责声明

Wise 的国际股票代码提供的信息仅供参考。此工具和平台不提供股票买卖服务，不应将其中显示的数据视为财务建议。

所有投资决定都应在经过彻底研究并咨询合格的财务顾问后做出。我们不保证所提供信息的准确性或完整性，用户在做出投资选择时应谨慎行事并寻求专业指导。