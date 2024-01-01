PKR to HUF Exchange Rate Chart

₨1.000 PKR = Ft1.335 HUF

04:10 UTC 中间市场汇率
  巴基斯坦卢比
    巴基斯坦卢比

    巴基斯坦卢比是巴基斯坦的货币。卢比的货币代码为 PKR，乌尔都语的写法为“Rs”或 روپیہ。在巴基斯坦，卢比有时也拼作“rupees”、“rupaya”、“rupaye”或“rupiyah”。现代的巴基斯坦卢比于 1947 年印巴分治后开始流通。它是一种法定货币。

  匈牙利福林
    匈牙利福林

    匈牙利福林是匈牙利的官方货币，自 1946 年以来一直在流通。福林的代码为 HUF，符号为 Ft。它的换算系数有 6 位有效数字，是一种法定货币。

