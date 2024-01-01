斯里兰卡卢比 至格恩西岛镑 Historical Exchange Rates

Welcome to the 斯里兰卡卢比 至格恩西岛镑 history summary. This is the 斯里兰卡卢比 (LKR) 至格恩西岛镑 (GGP) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of LKR and GGP historical data from 23-04-2019 to 23-04-2024.

1,000 lkr
2.69 ggp

1.000 LKR = 0.002693 GGP

2024年4月23日 UTC 中间市场汇率
Top currencies on 2024年4月23日

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8621.06788.9441.4631.6550.97318.249
1 GBP1.15911.237103.1261.6961.9191.12821.158
1 USD0.9370.808183.3471.3711.5510.91217.1
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0160.0190.0110.205

