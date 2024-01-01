Download Our Currency Converter App

Free and ad-free.

Track live exchange rates.

Compare the best money transfer providers.

汇率换算器是一个提供汇率资讯和最新消息的 App，并不是一个货币交易平台。任何显示在这里的信息均非财务建议。

Features our users love:See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.