ASML HOLDING stock information

ASML HOLDING is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under ASML.AMS.

What is the current performance of ASML.AMS stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 964.20 EUR. The market has seen 4.20 EUR change in the price of a ASML.AMS share, representing 0.4375% change from the previous close of 960 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 ASML.AMS stock opened at 969.40 EUR, reached a high of 979.90 EUR, and a low of 960.80 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 964.20 EUR, while the closing price is 964.20 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 507661, indicating the level of market activity.



ASML HOLDING during the last trading day has seen a high of 979.90 EUR and a low of 960.80 EUR.

What is the live share price of ASML HOLDING? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of ASML HOLDING, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of ASML HOLDING is currently worth 964.20 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.