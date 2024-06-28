ASM INTERNATIONAL stock information

ASM INTERNATIONAL is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under ASM.AMS.

What is the current performance of ASM.AMS stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 711.80 EUR. The market has seen 11.80 EUR change in the price of a ASM.AMS share, representing 1.6857% change from the previous close of 700 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 ASM.AMS stock opened at 704.80 EUR, reached a high of 716 EUR, and a low of 699.20 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 711.80 EUR, while the closing price is 711.80 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 99699, indicating the level of market activity.



ASM INTERNATIONAL during the last trading day has seen a high of 716 EUR and a low of 699.20 EUR.

What is the live share price of ASM INTERNATIONAL? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of ASM INTERNATIONAL, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of ASM INTERNATIONAL is currently worth 711.80 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

