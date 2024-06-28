AUDACIA stock price (ALAUD.PAR)
Buying or selling a stock that’s not traded in your local currency? Don’t let the currency conversion trip you up. Convert AUDACIA stocks or shares into any currency with our handy tool, and you’ll always know what you’re getting.
Avoid hidden fees on international transfers with a Wise account.
AUDACIA stock (ALAUD.PAR) in EUR
1 ALAUD.PAR = 3.62 EUR
AUDACIA stock information
AUDACIA is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under ALAUD.PAR.
What is the current performance of ALAUD.PAR stock?
As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 3.62 EUR. The market has seen -0.04 EUR change in the price of a ALAUD.PAR share, representing -1.0929% change from the previous close of 3.66 EUR.
On 28-06-2024 ALAUD.PAR stock opened at 3.66 EUR, reached a high of 3.66 EUR, and a low of 3.62 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 3.62 EUR, while the closing price is 3.62 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.
The volume of shares traded yesterday was 119, indicating the level of market activity.
AUDACIA during the last trading day has seen a high of 3.66 EUR and a low of 3.62 EUR.
What is the live share price of AUDACIA?
When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.
That means if you own one share of AUDACIA, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.
Owning a piece of AUDACIA is currently worth 3.62 EUR.
Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.
Turning your stock options or RSUs into cold, hard cash
If you have RSUs or stock options in a foreign currency, you want the benefits of your judgement to show up in your account. After receiving the money, you can convert it at the mid-market exchange rate directly in your account.
Hold over 40 currencies to convert and send money at any time
Open a currency balance for free anytime. You can convert money at the mid-market rate. With Wise you can also receive money money in a different currency to your local one. Get your salary, pension or other payments with account details for 9 currencies
How to save money when selling or buying international stocks
- 1
Avoid hidden fees on international transfers when withdrawing from trading platforms
When investing in international stocks, you’ll likely need to send money abroad. With Wise there are no big fees, hidden or otherwise. So it's cheaper than what you're used to.
- 2
Convert your money into other currencies when the time is right
When selling a stock on your preferred platform, hold your stock proceeds in 40 currencies in your Wise account. Sell in USD, hold in your Wise account, and convert when required.
- 3
Use a Wise debit card for every day spending and withdrawals
Our Wise debit card is a convenient way to spend your funds - use it for online or in-store transactions, or withdraw cash from ATMs. No markups, no sneaky transaction fees.
People also search for
|WISE.LON
|SNAP
|TSLA
|RIVN
|T
|MSFT
|AMZN
|AMD
|VND
|219,358
|422,803
|5,036,976
|341,602
|486,439
|11,376,978
|4,919,121
|4,129,007
|USD
|8.62
|16.61
|197.88
|13.42
|19.11
|446.95
|193.25
|162.21
|AUD
|12.92
|24.90
|296.67
|20.12
|28.65
|670.09
|289.73
|243.19
|EUR
|8.04
|15.50
|184.69
|12.53
|17.84
|417.16
|180.37
|151.40
If you are buying or selling stocks and funds listed abroad, you could be hit with extra cost for your cross border money transfer. Use Wise money transfer to avoid hidden currency exchange markup or open a Wise account to conveniently manage your money in up to 40 currencies.
Avoid hidden fees on international transfers with a Wise account
With Wise, access the real, mid-market exchange rate for seamless and cost-effective trades worldwide. Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Thỏa thuận miễn trách nhiệm
Wise's international stock ticker provides information for reference purposes only. This tool and platform does not offer to buy or sell stocks, and the data displayed here should not be considered financial advice.
All investment decisions should be made after thorough research and consultation with a qualified financial advisor. We make no guarantees regarding the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, and users should exercise caution and seek professional guidance when making investment choices.