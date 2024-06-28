AKZO NOBEL stock information

AKZO NOBEL is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under AKZA.AMS.

What is the current performance of AKZA.AMS stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 56.78 EUR. The market has seen -0.20 EUR change in the price of a AKZA.AMS share, representing -0.3510% change from the previous close of 56.98 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 AKZA.AMS stock opened at 57.16 EUR, reached a high of 57.28 EUR, and a low of 56.50 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 56.78 EUR, while the closing price is 56.78 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 362944, indicating the level of market activity.



AKZO NOBEL during the last trading day has seen a high of 57.28 EUR and a low of 56.50 EUR.

What is the live share price of AKZO NOBEL? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of AKZO NOBEL, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of AKZO NOBEL is currently worth 56.78 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.