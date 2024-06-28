AB INBEV stock information

AB INBEV is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under ABI.BRU.

What is the current performance of ABI.BRU stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 54.12 EUR. The market has seen -1.04 EUR change in the price of a ABI.BRU share, representing -1.8854% change from the previous close of 55.16 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 ABI.BRU stock opened at 55.22 EUR, reached a high of 55.22 EUR, and a low of 54.10 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 54.12 EUR, while the closing price is 54.12 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 1581041, indicating the level of market activity.



AB INBEV during the last trading day has seen a high of 55.22 EUR and a low of 54.10 EUR.

What is the live share price of AB INBEV? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of AB INBEV, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of AB INBEV is currently worth 54.12 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

