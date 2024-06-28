WHITBREAD PLC stock information

WHITBREAD PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under WTB.LON.

What is the current performance of WTB.LON stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 29.75 GBP. The market has seen 0.13 GBP change in the price of a WTB.LON share, representing 0.4389% change from the previous close of 29.62 GBP.



On 28-06-2024 WTB.LON stock opened at 29.66 GBP, reached a high of 29.96 GBP, and a low of 29.61 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 29.75 GBP, while the closing price is 29.75 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 1105451, indicating the level of market activity.



WHITBREAD PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 29.96 GBP and a low of 29.61 GBP.

What is the live share price of WHITBREAD PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of WHITBREAD PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of WHITBREAD PLC is currently worth 29.75 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

