Villeroy & Boch AG stock information

Villeroy & Boch AG is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under VIB3.DEX.

What is the current performance of VIB3.DEX stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 17.15 EUR. The market has seen 0.65 EUR change in the price of a VIB3.DEX share, representing 3.9394% change from the previous close of 16.50 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 VIB3.DEX stock opened at 16.90 EUR, reached a high of 17.20 EUR, and a low of 16.90 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 17.15 EUR, while the closing price is 17.15 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 3239, indicating the level of market activity.



Villeroy & Boch AG during the last trading day has seen a high of 17.20 EUR and a low of 16.90 EUR.

What is the live share price of Villeroy & Boch AG? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of Villeroy & Boch AG, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of Villeroy & Boch AG is currently worth 17.15 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.