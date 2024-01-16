VAM INVEST SHARES stock information

VAM INVEST SHARES is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under VAM.AMS.

What is the current performance of VAM.AMS stock? As of 16-01-2024, the stock price stands at 10.30 EUR. The market has seen 0 EUR change in the price of a VAM.AMS share, representing 0.0000% change from the previous close of 10.30 EUR.



On 16-01-2024 VAM.AMS stock opened at 10.30 EUR, reached a high of 10.30 EUR, and a low of 10.30 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 10.30 EUR, while the closing price is 10.30 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 0, indicating the level of market activity.



VAM INVEST SHARES during the last trading day has seen a high of 10.30 EUR and a low of 10.30 EUR.

What is the live share price of VAM INVEST SHARES? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of VAM INVEST SHARES, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of VAM INVEST SHARES is currently worth 10.30 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

