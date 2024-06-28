UCB stock information

UCB is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under UCB.BRU.

What is the current performance of UCB.BRU stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 138.70 EUR. The market has seen 1.25 EUR change in the price of a UCB.BRU share, representing 0.9094% change from the previous close of 137.45 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 UCB.BRU stock opened at 138.45 EUR, reached a high of 138.85 EUR, and a low of 137.30 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 138.70 EUR, while the closing price is 138.70 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 194222, indicating the level of market activity.



UCB during the last trading day has seen a high of 138.85 EUR and a low of 137.30 EUR.

What is the live share price of UCB? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of UCB, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of UCB is currently worth 138.70 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.