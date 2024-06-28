S.E.B. stock information

S.E.B. is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under SK.PAR.

What is the current performance of SK.PAR stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 95.60 EUR. The market has seen -3.20 EUR change in the price of a SK.PAR share, representing -3.2389% change from the previous close of 98.80 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 SK.PAR stock opened at 99.25 EUR, reached a high of 99.70 EUR, and a low of 95.60 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 95.60 EUR, while the closing price is 95.60 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 69050, indicating the level of market activity.



S.E.B. during the last trading day has seen a high of 99.70 EUR and a low of 95.60 EUR.

What is the dividend amount of S.E.B.? The dividend amount for S.E.B. is 2.6200. A dividend is a portion of company earnings distributed to some or all of its investors. When owning the right type of shares you might end up receiving payments on a regular basis.

What is the live share price of S.E.B.? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of S.E.B., you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of S.E.B. is currently worth 95.60 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.