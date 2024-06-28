SAP SE stock information

SAP SE is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under SAP.FRK.

What is the current performance of SAP.FRK stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 188.78 EUR. The market has seen 1.20 EUR change in the price of a SAP.FRK share, representing 0.6397% change from the previous close of 187.58 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 SAP.FRK stock opened at 187.74 EUR, reached a high of 190.48 EUR, and a low of 187.44 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 188.78 EUR, while the closing price is 188.78 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 3980, indicating the level of market activity.



SAP SE during the last trading day has seen a high of 190.48 EUR and a low of 187.44 EUR.

What is the live share price of SAP SE? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of SAP SE, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of SAP SE is currently worth 188.78 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

