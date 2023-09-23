Send money to UPI ID

What is UPI ID money transfer?
UPI money transfers are a simple way to send INR funds to India, using just the recipient’s name and UPI ID. That means there’s no need to ask for or remember the recipient’s full banking details when you want to send a payment.
Wise UPI money transfers can be made up to the value of 1 million GBP when you send to a private individual. If you’re sending to a business there’s a maximum cap of 1.5 million INR per working day.
You can’t send a Wise UPI money transfer for investment or as a charitable donation, and you might need a Foreign Inward Remittance Certificate (FIRC) as part of setting up your payment.
