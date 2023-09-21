Send money to E-wallet

What is E-wallet money transfer?
E-Wallet money transfers are super convenient for both the sender and the recipient. Often, all that’s required is the recipient’s phone number, which means you can get the entire payment arranged and on the move from your mobile. Just take a look in your contacts to get the recipient’s phone number, and get started with Wise.
Wise offers payments to a range of E-Wallets in a number of supported countries, including bKash, M-PAiSA, M-PESA and more.
The exact details you need from your recipient when sending to an e-Wallet can vary a bit depending on the specific wallet you choose - but you’ll be guided through inputting the required information step by step as you set up your transfer online or in the Wise app.