Send money to a bank account

Send money to a bank account from our website or mobile app, in just a few clicks. Join over 16 million people who choose Wise for fast and secure money transfers.
Availability of the payment type depends on the currency or the region.
Compare our pricing and speed
Find out the real cost of sending money abroad, and how fast you can send it.

The real cost of sending 1,000 USD to EUR

and transfer speed

Transfer speed

CheapestMoneygram
5.77 USD
5.77 USD

3.78 USD in hidden fees

Should arrive within 7 business days
Should arrive within 7 business days
Remitly
7.83 USD
7.83 USD

7.83 USD in hidden fees

Should arrive in 3-5 business days
Should arrive in 3-5 business days
Wise
9.03 USD
9.03 USD

no hidden fees

Should arrive in 3 days
Should arrive in 3 days
Xe
14.45 USD
14.45 USD

14.45 USD in hidden fees

Should arrive within 1 business day
Should arrive within 1 business day
Western Union
18.04 USD
18.04 USD

17.05 USD in hidden fees

Should arrive within 5 business days
Should arrive within 5 business days
OFX
18.37 USD
18.37 USD

18.37 USD in hidden fees

Should arrive in 1-2 business days
Should arrive in 1-2 business days
Xoom
21.06 USD
21.06 USD

21.06 USD in hidden fees

Should arrive within 1 business day
Should arrive within 1 business day
Bank of America
27.35 USD
27.35 USD

27.35 USD in hidden fees

Should arrive in 1-2 business days
Should arrive in 1-2 business days
Chase (US)
33.80 USD
33.80 USD

28.80 USD in hidden fees

Should arrive in 1-5 business days
Should arrive in 1-5 business days
PayPal
46.62 USD
46.62 USD

41.63 USD in hidden fees

Should arrive in 1-5 business days
Should arrive in 1-5 business days
no hidden fees
This applies when you pay via bank transfer or ACH payments. How do we get this information?
How to send money to a bank account in 3 easy steps

    icu.sendMoney.destination.easy.step.1.alt

    Enter amount to send in USD

    Pay in USD with your chosen payment method.

    icu.sendMoney.destination.easy.step.2.alt

    Choose recipient

    Select who you want to send money to.

    icu.sendMoney.destination.easy.step.3.alt

    Send USD with a chosen payment method, and receive EUR to a bank account

    The recipient gets money in EUR directly from Wise’s local bank account.

Wise is easy.

How to send money to a bank account

  1. Just tap in how much, and where to.
  2. Then make a local payment to Wise, whether it's with a wire transfer, ACH or your debit or credit card.
  3. And that's it.

Wise converts your money at the 'inter-bank' rate – the real rate – so you save big time (even versus the guys saying there's 'zero' commission). On Wise, there's no room for sneaky bank surcharges or creeping hidden charges.

What is Bank account money transfer?

Sending an international bank account money transfer is often one of the most convenient ways for your recipient to get their money. Once you initiate the transfer, your recipient doesn’t need to do anything at all - the funds will be automatically deposited into their bank account as soon as they’re processed. That could even mean their money is available instantly, depending on the details of the payment.

All you’ll need from your recipient is their personal contact and bank account details. The exact bank details required varies a bit based on the country you're sending money to, but you’ll be guided through the Wise bank account money transfer process step by step as you arrange your payment.

Add your recipient’s email address, and they’ll get a message when the money is on the way, and when it’s available for spending, too.

Learn more about using bank account transfers.

Online money transfer fees

How much does it cost to send money to a bank account?

To send money to a bank account with Wise, you will pay a small, flat fee and a percentage of the amount that's converted. We will always show you the total cost upfront - and you can rely that we won't hide any further fees in the exchange rate.

Sending money shouldn’t cost the earth, so we built Wise to save you money when you transfer and exchange internationally. We charge as little as possible: right now a tiny fee, eventually free.

Calculate how much you can save

How long does a money transfer to a bank account take?

A money transfer to a bank account (USD-EUR) should arrive by Monday. Sometimes transfer times can differ based on currencies or verification changes. We’ll always keep you updated, and you can track each step in your account.

On many popular routes, Wise can send your money within one day, as a same day transfer, or even an instant money transfer.

Your transfer route

USD
EUR

Should arrive

by Monday

Wise works nearly everywhere

Trust Wise with safe & secure money transfers

    Safeguarded with leading banks

    We hold your money with established financial institutions, so it's separate from our own accounts and in our normal course of business not accessible to our partners. Read more here.

    Audited regularly

    We make sure your money’s secure, and that Wise is financially stable. As we’re not a bank, your money isn’t FSCS protected — instead we safeguard it.

    Extra-secure transactions

    We use 2-factor authentication to protect your account and transactions. That means you — and only you — can get to your money.

    Data protection

    We’re committed to keeping your personal data safe, and we’re transparent in how we collect, process, and store it.

    Dedicated anti-fraud team

    We work round the clock to keep your account and money protected from even the most sophisticated fraud.

Online scams are on the rise. Learn how to stay safe.

See why customers choose Wise for their international money transfers

It’s your money. You can trust us to get it where it needs to be, but don’t take our word for it. Read our reviews at Trustpilot.com.

