Send money from bank account

What is Bank account money transfer?

Sending a bank account money transfer is familiar and convenient, and often comes with some of the lowest fees available. Depending on who you bank with, you may be able to arrange your payment online, in your bank’s mobile app, by phone or in a branch.



For some payments, you’ll be able to log into your bank’s online or mobile banking service securely and directly from Wise. Or, you can just pick your preferred bank transfer type - online, in your bank’s app, by phone or in person - and arrange the payment there. Add the reference for your Wise payment, to make sure your money can be identified - and you’re done.



To make a bank account money transfer with Wise you’ll need to fund your Wise payment from a bank account in your own name - or the name of your business if you’ve got a Wise Business account. If you have a joint bank account you may be asked to verify this - it’s all part of keeping you and your money safe.



