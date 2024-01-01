MKD to MYR Exchange Rate Chart

With Wise's Currency Charts, you can easily explore historical market data and analyse trends for any currency pair over time.

Our interactive charts use real-time mid-market exchange rates and allow you to view data over a range of periods, including up to the last 5 years. To access a chart, simply choose your two currencies and view detailed insights.

ден1.000 MKD = RM0.07640 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:35
MKD to MYR conversion chart

  • Macedonian denar
    Macedonian denar

  • Malaysian ringgit
    Malaysian ringgit

    The Malaysian ringgit is the official currency of Malaysia. Its currency code is MYR and its symbol is RM. Its conversion factor has 6 significant digits, and it is a fiat currency. The ringgit is known globally to be a stable currency.

