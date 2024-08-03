British pound sterling to Cape Verdean escudos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for British pound sterling to Cape Verdean escudos is currently 129.990 today, reflecting a -0.190% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of British pound sterling has remained relatively stable, with a -0.847% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of British pound sterling to Cape Verdean escudos has fluctuated between a high of 131.615 on 29-07-2024 and a low of 129.990 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-08-2024, with a -0.251% decrease in value.