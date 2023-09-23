Skip to main content

Send money with a credit card

Send money with a credit card from our website or mobile app, in just a few clicks. Join over 16 million people who choose Wise for fast and secure money transfers.
Availability of the payment type depends on the currency or the region.
Read more

Over 16 million customers
Read on Trustpilot
FCA regulated
Learn more
  • 18.07 SEK
  • =
    981.93 SEKTotal amount we’ll convert
  • ×
    0.0843846
Get started

We charge as little as possible. No subscription

Sending 1,000.00 SEK withRecipient gets(Total after fees)Transfer feeExchange rate(1 SEK EUR)
Swedbank ABCheapest83.89 EUR
0.00 SEK0.0838868
Handelsbanken83.88 EUR- 0.01 EUR0.00 SEK0.0838828
Wise83.46 EUR- 0.43 EUR10.96 SEK0.0843846Mid-market rate
Western Union82.05 EUR- 1.84 EUR0.00 SEK0.0820509
PayPal78.53 EUR- 5.36 EUR19.99 SEK0.0801346
Nordea62.48 EUR- 21.41 EUR250.00 SEK0.0833028
no hidden fees

We’re on a mission to bring transparency to finance, for people without borders. We charge as little as possible, and we always show you upfront. No hidden fees. No bad exchange rates. No surprises. How do we collect this data?

globe

How to send money with a credit card in 3 easy steps

    icu.sendMoney.destination.easy.step.1.alt

    Enter amount to send in SEK

    Pay in SEK with a credit card.

    icu.sendMoney.destination.easy.step.2.alt

    Choose recipient

    Select who you want to send money to and which pay-in method to use.

    icu.sendMoney.destination.easy.step.3.alt

    Send SEK with a credit card, receive EUR

    The recipient gets money in EUR directly from Wise’s local bank account.

Create free account now

Wise is easy.

How to send money with a credit card

  1. Just tap in how much, and where to.
  2. Then make a local payment to Wise, whether it's with a bank transfer, swift or your debit or credit card.
  3. And that's it.

Wise converts your money at the 'inter-bank' rate – the real rate – so you save big time (even versus the guys saying there's 'zero' commission). On Wise, there's no room for sneaky bank surcharges or creeping hidden charges.

What is Credit Card money transfer?

Making a credit card transfer is fast, convenient, and means you can spread the cost of your payment over a few months if you’d like to.

You can make a credit card money transfer with Wise using a Visa or Mastercard credit card that’s issued in your name - or the name of your business if you hold a Wise Business account. Unfortunately, you can’t make a Wise credit card money transfer using an American Express credit card.

Your card will need to have a 16 digit number, an expiry date, and be 3D security enabled - this helps us keep you and your money safe.

There are also a small number of other specific situations in which you can’t make a Wise credit card money transfer, depending on where your card was issued, where your Wise account is registered, and the payment you’re sending.

Learn more about using credit cards.

Online money transfer fees

How much does it cost to send money with a credit card?

To send money with a credit card with Wise, you will pay a small, flat fee and a percentage of the amount that's converted. We will always show you the total cost upfront - and you can rely that we won't hide any further fees in the exchange rate.

Sending money shouldn’t cost the earth, so we built Wise to save you money when you transfer and exchange internationally. We charge as little as possible: right now a tiny fee, eventually free.

Calculate how much you can save

How long does a money transfer with a credit card take?

A money transfer with a credit card (SEK-EUR) should arrive by Monday. Sometimes transfer times can differ based on currencies or verification changes. We’ll always keep you updated, and you can track each step in your account.

On many popular routes, Wise can send your money within one day, as a same day transfer, or even an instant money transfer.

Your transfer route

SEK
EUR

Should arrive

by Monday

Wise works nearly everywhere

Trust Wise with safe & secure money transfers

    Safeguarded with leading banks

    We hold your money with established financial institutions, so it's separate from our own accounts and in our normal course of business not accessible to our partners. Read more here.

    Audited regularly

    We make sure your money’s secure, and that Wise is financially stable. As we’re not a bank, your money isn’t FSCS protected — instead we safeguard it.

    Extra-secure transactions

    We use 2-factor authentication to protect your account and transactions. That means you — and only you — can get to your money.

    Data protection

    We’re committed to keeping your personal data safe, and we’re transparent in how we collect, process, and store it.

    Dedicated anti-fraud team

    We work round the clock to keep your account and money protected from even the most sophisticated fraud.

Online scams are on the rise. Learn how to stay safe.

See why customers choose Wise for their international money transfers

It’s your money. You can trust us to get it where it needs to be, but don’t take our word for it. Read our reviews at Trustpilot.com.

Easy use in any country at preferential rates

Laszlo

Published 10 hours ago

Very good Send money to Easy Very best app

Ajay Kumar N/A

Published 10 hours ago

Good experience ! Top bank!

Bianca Silva

Published 10 hours ago

Reviews from: