Send money to phone number

What is Phone number money transfer?
To make a phone number money transfer all you’ll need is the recipient’s contact details, which means you can get the entire payment arranged and on the move from your mobile. Just take a look in your phone’s contacts to get the recipient’s number, and get started with Wise.
Wise supports payments to a range of phone number money transfer services, including PayNow, FPS ID, bKash, M-PAiSA, M-PESA and more.
The exact details you need from your recipient when sending to a phone number money transfer service can vary a bit depending on the specific one you choose - but you’ll be guided through inputting the required information step by step as you set up your transfer online or in the Wise app.