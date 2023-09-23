Skip to main content

Send money overseas

Send money overseas from our website or mobile app, in just a few clicks.

Over 16 million customers
Read on Trustpilot
FCA regulated
Learn more
  • 13.41 RON
  • =
    986.59 RONTotal amount we’ll convert
  • ÷
    4.96801
Get started

Find out how much it costs to send money overseas

Sending 1,000.00 RON withRecipient gets(Total after fees)Transfer feeExchange rate(1 EUR RON)
WiseCheapest199.56 EURSave up to 2.97 EUR8.57 RON4.96801Mid-market rate
Monese196.59 EUR- 2.97 EUR20.00 RON4.98504
no hidden fees

We’re on a mission to bring transparency to finance, for people without borders. We charge as little as possible, and we always show you upfront. No hidden fees. No bad exchange rates. No surprises. How do we collect this data?

globe

How to send money overseas in 3 easy steps

    icu.sendMoney.destination.easy.step.1.alt

    Enter amount to send in RON.

    Pay in RON with your debit card or credit card, or send the money from your online banking.

    icu.sendMoney.destination.easy.step.2.alt

    Choose recipient .

    Select who you want to send money to and which pay-out method to use.

    icu.sendMoney.destination.easy.step.3.alt

    Send RON, receive EUR.

    The recipient gets money in EUR directly from Wise’s local bank account.

Create free account now

Wise is easy.

How to send money overseas

  1. Just tap in how much, and where to.
  2. Then make a local payment to Wise, whether it's with a bank transfer, swift or your debit or credit card.
  3. And that's it.

Wise converts your money at the 'inter-bank' rate – the real rate – so you save big time (even versus the guys saying there's 'zero' commission). On Wise, there's no room for sneaky bank surcharges or creeping hidden charges.

Money transfer fees

How much does it cost to send money overseas?

To send money overseas with Wise, you will pay a small, flat fee and a percentage of the amount that's converted. We will always show you the total cost upfront - and you can rely that we won't hide any further fees in the exchange rate.

You can use our handy calculator to find out exactly how much will you pay for your transfer. The cost depends on where you will be sending money from and to, as well as on your chosen payment method.

No big fees, hidden or otherwise. So it's cheaper than what you're used to.

Check the price now

Delivery time for money transfers overseas from Romania

90% of all money transfers from Romania are delivered in 1 business day from the moment we receive payment.

We do everything to complete your money transfer as soon as possible - the final delivery time of your transfer depends on your chosen payment method, where are you sending to and from or when your payment arrives to our account.

As an FCA regulated company we occasionally need to run security checks and request extra documentation, which might have impact on your delivery time.

Your transfer route

RON
EUR

Should arrive

by Monday

Best ways to send money internationally

  • Google Pay

    If you’ve enabled Google Pay on your phone, you can use it to pay for a transfer with Wise. Paying with Google Pay is a convenient and quick way to send money abroad. If you’re using a credit card, watch out for extra charges. Some banks consider these payments as cash withdrawal, and they may charge you extra fees.

  • Apple Pay

    If you’ve enabled Apple Pay on your phone, you can use it to pay for a transfer with Wise. Paying with Apple Pay is a convenient and quick way to send money abroad. If you’re using a credit card, watch out for extra charges. Some banks consider these payments as cash withdrawal, and they may charge you extra fees.

  • Debit Card

    Paying for your transfer with a debit card is easy and fast. It’s also usually cheaper than credit card, as credit cards are more expensive to process. Read more about how to pay for your money transfer with a debit card.

  • Credit Card

    Paying for your transfer with a credit card is easy and fast. Wise accepts Visa, Mastercard and some Maestro cards. Read more about how to pay for your money transfer with a credit card.

  • Bank Transfer

    Bank transfers are usually the cheapest option when it comes to funding your international money transfer with Wise. Bank transfers can be slower than debit or credit cards, but they usually give you the best value for your money. Read more how to use bank transfers as a payment option.

Protecting you and your money

    Safeguarded with leading banks

    We hold your money with established financial institutions, so it's separate from our own accounts and in our normal course of business not accessible to our partners. Read more here.

    Audited regularly

    We make sure your money’s secure, and that Wise is financially stable. As we’re not a bank, your money isn’t FSCS protected — instead we safeguard it.

    Extra-secure transactions

    We use 2-factor authentication to protect your account and transactions. That means you — and only you — can get to your money.

    Data protection

    We’re committed to keeping your personal data safe, and we’re transparent in how we collect, process, and store it.

    Dedicated anti-fraud team

    We work round the clock to keep your account and money protected from even the most sophisticated fraud.

Online scams are on the rise. Learn how to stay safe.

Send money overseas with the most international app

Looking for an app to send money overseas? Sending money is easy with Wise app.

  • Cheaper transfers abroad - free from hidden fees and exchange rate markups.
  • Check exchange rates - see on the app how exchange rates have changed over time.
  • Repeat your previous transfers - save the details, and make your monthly payments easier.
Learn more about the Wise app

Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store

Wise works nearly everywhere

See why customers choose Wise for their international money transfers

It’s your money. You can trust us to get it where it needs to be, but don’t take our word for it. Read our reviews at Trustpilot.com.

Easy use in any country at preferential rates

Laszlo

Published 8 hours ago

Very good Send money to Easy Very best app

Ajay Kumar N/A

Published 9 hours ago

Good experience ! Top bank!

Bianca Silva

Published 9 hours ago

Reviews from: