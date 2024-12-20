Save when you send money to Philippines from Timor-Leste

The cost of your transfer comes from the fee and the exchange rate. Many high street banks offer “no fee”, while hiding a markup in the exchange rate, making you pay more.

At Wise, we’ll never do that. We only use the mid-market exchange rate, and show our fees upfront. This table compares the fees you’d really pay when sending money with the most popular banks and providers, or with us.