pula Botswana ke Lesotho lotis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for pula Botswana ke Lesotho lotis is currently ၁.၃၃၀ today, reflecting a -0.141% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of pula Botswana has remained relatively stable, with a -1.467% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of pula Botswana ke Lesotho lotis has fluctuated between a high of ၁.၃၅၁ on 16-06-2024 and a low of ၁.၃၂၄ on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a -0.426% decrease in value.