pula Botswana ke Lesotho lotis Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the pula Botswana ke Lesotho lotis history summary. This is the pula Botswana (BWP) ke Lesotho lotis (LSL) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of BWP and LSL historical data from 22-06-2019 to 22-06-2024.
pula Botswana ke Lesotho lotis exchange rate history
The exchange rate for pula Botswana ke Lesotho lotis is currently ၁.၃၃၀ today, reflecting a -0.141% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of pula Botswana has remained relatively stable, with a -1.467% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of pula Botswana ke Lesotho lotis has fluctuated between a high of ၁.၃၅၁ on 16-06-2024 and a low of ၁.၃၂၄ on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a -0.426% decrease in value.
Cara untuk menukar pula Botswana kepada loti Lesotho
- 1
Masukkan jumlah anda
Hanya taipkan berapa banyak yang anda ingin tukarkan dalam kotak.
- 2
Pilih mata wang anda
Klik pada menu ke bawah untuk memilih BWP dalam menu ke bawah pertama sebagai mata wang yang ingin anda tukar dan LSL dalam menu ke bawah kedua sebagai mata wang yang ingin anda tukarkan.
- 3
Itu sahaja
Tukaran mata wang kami akan menunjukkan kadar BWP kepada LSL semasa kepada anda dan bagaimana ia berubah sejak dari semalam, minggu atau bulan lepas.
