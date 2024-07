1 FJD to BTN stats

The performance of FJD to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 37.2638 and a 30 day low of 36.7671. This means the 30 day average was 37.0079. The change for FJD to BTN was 0.66.



The performance of FJD to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 37.2638 and a 90 day low of 36.2373. This means the 90 day average was 36.8256. The change for FJD to BTN was 0.30.