잠비아 콰차 to CFA francs BCEAO exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 잠비아 콰차 to CFA francs BCEAO is currently 23.952 today, reflecting a 0.104% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 잠비아 콰차 has remained relatively stable, with a 2.104% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 잠비아 콰차 to CFA francs BCEAO has fluctuated between a high of 24.026 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 23.442 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.784% increase in value.