잠비아 콰차 바누아투 바투로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 잠비아 콰차 바누아투 바투로 is currently 4.694 today, reflecting a 0.243% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 잠비아 콰차 has remained relatively stable, with a 2.068% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 잠비아 콰차 바누아투 바투로 has fluctuated between a high of 4.717 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 4.596 on 16-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.772% increase in value.