잠비아 콰차 우크라이나 흐리브냐스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 잠비아 콰차 우크라이나 흐리브냐스 is currently 1.572 today, reflecting a 0.247% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 잠비아 콰차 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.499% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 잠비아 콰차 우크라이나 흐리브냐스 has fluctuated between a high of 1.580 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 1.548 on 15-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.771% increase in value.