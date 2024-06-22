잠비아 콰차 튀니지 디나르 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 잠비아 콰차 튀니지 디나르 is currently 0.123 today, reflecting a -0.021% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 잠비아 콰차 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.879% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 잠비아 콰차 튀니지 디나르 has fluctuated between a high of 0.123 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 0.120 on 16-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.771% increase in value.