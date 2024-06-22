잠비아 콰차 태국 바트화 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 잠비아 콰차 태국 바트화 is currently 1.435 today, reflecting a 0.419% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 잠비아 콰차 has remained relatively stable, with a 2.205% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 잠비아 콰차 태국 바트화 has fluctuated between a high of 1.439 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 1.403 on 16-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.712% increase in value.