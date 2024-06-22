잠비아 콰차 to Eswatini Emalangeni exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 잠비아 콰차 to Eswatini Emalangeni is currently 0.702 today, reflecting a 0.136% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 잠비아 콰차 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.308% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 잠비아 콰차 to Eswatini Emalangeni has fluctuated between a high of 0.710 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 0.695 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.984% increase in value.