잠비아 콰차 to Swedish kronor exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 잠비아 콰차 to Swedish kronor is currently 0.410 today, reflecting a 0.126% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 잠비아 콰차 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.900% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 잠비아 콰차 to Swedish kronor has fluctuated between a high of 0.412 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 0.403 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.789% increase in value.