잠비아 콰차 세르비아 디나르 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 잠비아 콰차 세르비아 디나르 is currently 4.273 today, reflecting a 0.108% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 잠비아 콰차 has remained relatively stable, with a 2.031% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 잠비아 콰차 세르비아 디나르 has fluctuated between a high of 4.286 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 4.183 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.803% increase in value.