잠비아 콰차 파키스탄 루피 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 잠비아 콰차 파키스탄 루피 is currently 10.906 today, reflecting a 0.326% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 잠비아 콰차 has remained relatively stable, with a 2.175% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 잠비아 콰차 파키스탄 루피 has fluctuated between a high of 10.939 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 10.659 on 16-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.778% increase in value.